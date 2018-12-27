UFC 232 Commentary Team & FS1 Panel Set

The commentary and FOX Sports 1 teams for UFC 232 have been revealed.

This Saturday night (Dec. 29), UFC 232 will take place inside the The Forum in Inglewood, California. In the main event, Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will do battle a second time for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. The co-main event will see women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg put her gold on the line against 135-pound queen Amanda Nunes.

UFC 232 Broadcast Plans Unveiled

FOX Sports officials have confirmed to MMAJunkie.com the broadcast plans for the pay-per-view and the FOX Sports pre-fight and post-fight shows. As expected, play-by-play commentator Jon Anik will be joined by Joe Rogan for the pay-per-view. It’ll be a three-man booth as former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will also be serving as a color commentator.

As for the FS1 panel, Karyn Bryant will serve as the host and she’ll be joined by analysts Michael Bisping, Kenny Florian, and Anthony Smith. Megan Olivi will be on the scene providing interviews.

Over on FOX Deportes, Fabricio Werdum will join Victor Davila and UFC welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio on the call. This will be for the Spanish-language broadcast.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC 232. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights and post-fight tidbits. Also, check back here on Friday as the weigh-ins for the event will take place. We’ve got you covered with early morning weigh-ins as well as the ceremonial festivities later that evening.

