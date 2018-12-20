UFC 232 Conference Call Live Stream Today (Dec. 20)

The UFC 232 media conference call is set to begin today (Dec. 20).

Next Saturday night (Dec. 29), UFC 232 (see judges & referee assignments for the main event and co-headliner here) will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will meet for a second time in a battle to crown a new light heavyweight champion. The co-main event will also see a championship tilt as Cris Cyborg puts her women’s featherweight gold on the line against 135-pound title holder Amanda Nunes.

UFC 232 Media Conference Call Live Stream

The main event fighters and co-headliners will participate in the call. The live stream will begin at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch the stream above.

UFC 232 will also feature a welterweight match-up between Michael Chiesa and Carlos Condit. The card is also set to feature a light heavyweight clash between Corey Anderson and Ilir Latifi. The main card will open up with a featherweight bout between Chad Mendes and Alex Volkanovski.

The preliminary action certainly can’t be ignored. B.J. Penn will go one-on-one with Ryan Hall on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the undercard. Former UFC women’s bantamweight contender Cat Zingano will also be in action as she’s set to go one-on-one with Megan Anderson. The featured bout on the UFC Fight Pass portion of the prelims will see Andrei Arlovski clash with Walt Harris.

Stick with MMA News next weekend for live coverage of UFC 232. You can expect live results, highlights and post-fight tidbits. We’ve got you covered from the prelims all the way to the main card. You can also expect us to roll out staff predictions ahead of the event and we want to hear your predictions as well.