Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 232 Countdown

UFC 232 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived.

On Saturday night (Dec. 29), the state of California will be treated to an event live from The Forum in Inglewood (not Las Vegas). The main event will feature a light heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson.

The co-main event features a “super fight” for the women’s featherweight gold. Cris Cyborg will put her women’s 145-pound gold on the line against 135-pound queen Amanda Nunes. If Nunes wins, she’ll become the first female two-division champion in UFC history.

You can watch the countdown show above and peep the description below:

“Go inside the lives and training camps of four athletes preparing for UFC 232. Pound-for-pound great Jon Jones returns from a chaotic layoff to face Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch of their Fight of the Year, once more for the 205-pound title. And in a true superfight, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes ventures to featherweight to take on that division’s dominant queen, Cris Cyborg.”

UFC 232 will also feature a welterweight clash between Carlos Condit and Michael Chiesa. Corey Anderson and Ilir Latifi will do battle in a pivotal light heavyweight clash. The main card of UFC 232 begins with a featherweight battle between Chad Mendes and Alex Volkanovski.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 232 on fight night. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.