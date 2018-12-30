UFC 232 Highlights: Alexander Volkanovski Clobbers Chad Mendes in Wild Fight

By
Randal Corp
-
0

Alexander Volkanovski was able to close the fight against Chad Mendes in brutal fashion.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. After a wild round and a half, Volkanovski was able to land a nice body/head combo that dropped Mendes and finished the fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 232. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR