UFC 232 Highlights: Alexander Volkanovski Clobbers Chad Mendes in Wild Fight

Alexander Volkanovski was able to close the fight against Chad Mendes in brutal fashion.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. After a wild round and a half, Volkanovski was able to land a nice body/head combo that dropped Mendes and finished the fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Only men to beat Mendes inside the Octagon: – Jose Aldo

– Conor McGregor

– Frankie Edgar

– @AlexVolkanovski Wow. #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/bq2HQQQLfg — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018

OH Mendes rocks Volkanovski here in round 2! #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/PgjeqJX2JX — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 232. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.