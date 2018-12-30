UFC 232 Highlights: Alexander Volkanovski Clobbers Chad Mendes in Wild Fight

Alexander Volkanovski was able to close the fight against Chad Mendes in brutal fashion.
The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. After a wild round and a half, Volkanovski was able to land a nice body/head combo that dropped Mendes and finished the fight.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Only men to beat Mendes inside the Octagon:
– Jose Aldo
– Conor McGregor
– Frankie Edgar
– @AlexVolkanovski
Wow. #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/bq2HQQQLfg
— UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018
VOLKANOVSKI HAS ARRIVED!!!#UFC232 pic.twitter.com/f874DKcP2e
— UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018
OH Mendes rocks Volkanovski here in round 2! #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/PgjeqJX2JX
— UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018
