UFC 232 Highlights: Corey Anderson Outlasts Ilir Latifi

By
Randal Corp
-
0

Corey Anderson was able to outlast Ilir Latifi.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. After a close first round, Anderson turned on the burners as he stuffed all takedowns and picked his shots as Latiff gassed out at this point in the fight, which was also the turning point that allowed Anderson to get the unanimous decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 232. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR