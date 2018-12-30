UFC 232 Highlights: Jon Jones Mauls Alexander Gustafsson to Regain Title

Jon Jones is once again the UFC light heavyweight champion as he has finished Alexander Gustafsson.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight title bout at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. Gustafsson kept it close through the first two rounds but at the end of round two, Jones started to put distance between them. Jones scored a takedown in the third round where he would get back mount and rained down strikes to earn the TKO victory and win the vacant title.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

"The goal is to finish this fight, and that's what I'll do. I'll finish this fight."@JonnyBones at the press conference on Thursday 😳 #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/oADLr4HxOq — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018

Jones gets the takedown in round 3, and starts landing those short elbows! #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/P0wQpABwYr — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018

