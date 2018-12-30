UFC 232 Highlights: Michael Chiesa Submits Carlos Condit With One Arm

Michael Chiesa went with a nice yet simple gameplan that found him success.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. Chiesa was able to use his wrestling and jiujitsu to implement his will on the former title contender until he locked in a kimura in the second round to walk away with the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Condit tries to lock up an arm bar, but Chiesa escapes!#UFC232 pic.twitter.com/qumJjrReou — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018

