UFC 232 Highlights: Michael Chiesa Submits Carlos Condit With One Arm

Michael Chiesa went with a nice yet simple gameplan that found him success.
The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. Chiesa was able to use his wrestling and jiujitsu to implement his will on the former title contender until he locked in a kimura in the second round to walk away with the win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
A ONE-ARMED submission?!?!@MikeMav22 stops Condit in round 2! #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/TfeXTyUpWD
— UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018
Condit tries to lock up an arm bar, but Chiesa escapes!#UFC232 pic.twitter.com/qumJjrReou
— UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018
Another nasty sub! @MikeMav22 finishes Carlos Condit at #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/86wCgajQpa
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 30, 2018
