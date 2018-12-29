UFC 232 Highlights: Montel Jackson Taps Brian Kelleher

Montel Jackson made quick work of Bruan Kelleher.

The two fighters met at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. Jackson was able to score a takedown and get the early submission win as he locked in the d’arce choke for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Done in 1️⃣!@Montello135 rocks Kelleher with an elbow, then submits him with the D'Arce in the first round! Wow! #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/2HRf4oK5dD — UFC (@ufc) December 29, 2018

