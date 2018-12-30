UFC 232 Highlights: Nathaniel Wood Chokes Out Andre Ewell

Nathaniel Wood showed off his submission skills against Andre Ewell

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. Wood was able to secure a rear-naked choke in order to find his way to victory. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 232. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

