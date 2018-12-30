UFC 232 Highlights: Nathaniel Wood Chokes Out Andre Ewell

Nathaniel Wood showed off his submission skills against Andre Ewell

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. Wood was able to secure a rear-naked choke in order to find his way to victory.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

2️⃣ Octagon appearances, 2️⃣ submission victories! @TheProspectMMA gets his 13th finish in 15 pro fights at #UFC232! pic.twitter.com/sHO2A9DYhi — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018

