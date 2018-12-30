UFC 232 Highlights: Uriah Hall KO’s Bevon Lewis

Uriah Hall took all the time he needed against Bevon Lewis.

The two fighters met at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. After likely being down by two rounds, Hall scored a nasty right hand to shut the lights off of Lewis for the win. Hall is now 7-7 in the UFC.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Right hand lands, followed by a head kick for Lewis!#UFC232 pic.twitter.com/MEaNo7Rz4b — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018

ONE shot! @UriahHallMMA closes the show in the 3rd with a beautiful counter right hand! What a comeback win! #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/LY1gt8zUA6 — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018

