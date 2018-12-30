UFC 232 Highlights: Uriah Hall KO’s Bevon Lewis

Uriah Hall took all the time he needed against Bevon Lewis.

The two fighters met at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California. After likely being down by two rounds, Hall scored a nasty right hand to shut the lights off of Lewis for the win. Hall is now 7-7 in the UFC. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 232. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

