UFC 232 Medical Suspensions: Five Fighters Receive Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 232, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.
The UFC 232 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 PM ET.
Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson in a bout for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title headlined this show. Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s featherweight title co-headlined.
Rounding out the five bout main card was Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout, Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson in a light heavyweight bout, and Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski in a featherweight bout.
Some of the more notable suspensions include Walt Harris, Andrei Arlovski, Douglas Silva de Andrade, Curtis Millender, and Siyar Bahadurzada being handed 180-day suspensions. Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:
Walt Harris: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by physician for possible fracture to left knee
Andrei Arlovski: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by physician for possible fracture to nose
Douglas Silva de Andrade: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by physician for possible fractures; suspended 60 days or must be cleared by physician for laceration to left eye; regardless suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact
Curtis Millender: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by physician due to possible fracture to right elbow
Siyar Bahadurzada: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by physician due to possible fracture to jaw and left knee
Ilir Latifi: Suspended 60 days or must be cleared by physician due to laceration to left eyelid
Alexander Volkanovski: Suspended 60 days or must be cleared by physician due to laceration to left eyebrow
Alexander Gustafsson: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO
Cris Cyborg: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO
Chad Mendes: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO
Cat Zingano: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO; seven-day mandatory suspension due to eye injury — corneal abrasion
Bevon Lewis: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO