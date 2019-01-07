UFC 232 Medical Suspensions: Five Fighters Receive Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 232, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 PM ET.

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson in a bout for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title headlined this show. Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s featherweight title co-headlined.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout, Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson in a light heavyweight bout, and Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski in a featherweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Walt Harris, Andrei Arlovski, Douglas Silva de Andrade, Curtis Millender, and Siyar Bahadurzada being handed 180-day suspensions. Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Walt Harris: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by physician for possible fracture to left knee

Andrei Arlovski: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by physician for possible fracture to nose

Douglas Silva de Andrade: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by physician for possible fractures; suspended 60 days or must be cleared by physician for laceration to left eye; regardless suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Curtis Millender: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by physician due to possible fracture to right elbow

Siyar Bahadurzada: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by physician due to possible fracture to jaw and left knee

Ilir Latifi: Suspended 60 days or must be cleared by physician due to laceration to left eyelid

Alexander Volkanovski: Suspended 60 days or must be cleared by physician due to laceration to left eyebrow

Alexander Gustafsson: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO

Cris Cyborg: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO

Chad Mendes: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

Cat Zingano: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO; seven-day mandatory suspension due to eye injury — corneal abrasion

Bevon Lewis: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO