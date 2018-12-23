UFC 232 Moved To Los Angeles Due To “Atypical Finding” In Jon Jones’ Drug Test

UFC 232 is being moved to Los Angeles thanks to an “atypical finding” in a recent Jon Jones drug test.

UFC 232 was scheduled to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 29. While the date remains the same, the location has not. That’s because the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) found a trace amount of turinabol in Jones’ system. USADA claims this is a pulsing effect and not the result of a recent dosage, hence no immediate suspension for “Bones.”

UFC 232 Moved To Los Angeles

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) determined that there is not enough time to investigate the situation and as a result will not clear the fight. Instead, California has granted Jones a license and UFC 232 will now be held inside The Forum as revealed by UFC president Dana White and the promotion’s VP of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky. Here’s the NSAC’s statement:

“Today, Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) Executive Director Bob Bennett announced that, in consultation with NSAC Commission Chair Anthony Marnell III, unarmed combatant Jon Jones will be allowed to withdraw his pending application for licensure, which was intended to clear him to fight in a major contest in Nevada later this month.

“After extensive analysis of Mr. Jones’ prior 18 months of USADA in- and out-of-competition anti-doping drug testing results, Director Bennett, Chair Marnell and Mr. Jones agree that he will appear at an evidentiary hearing in January. This will allow for a measured, thoughtful and comprehensive discussion of his anti-doping testing protocol and results and provide an opportunity for the NSAC to determine the appropriate path forward for him in Nevada. We look forward to this hearing.”

