UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Be sure not to miss the UFC 232 (see predictions here) post-fight press conference once the event concludes.

Tonight (Dec. 29), Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafssson will meet for a second time. They will do battle for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. Plus, women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her gold on the line against women’s bantamweight ruler Amanda Nunes.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 232 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 232 post-fight press conference ends.