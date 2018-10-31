Official UFC 232 Poster Released (Photo)

The UFC 232 poster has officially been released. The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 29th. The card is stacked so far, which features one of the most anticipated rematches in mixed martial arts (MMA) history.

A light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will headline the card. This will be a rematch from their initial 2013 meeting, which is considered one of the best fights in UFC history. Also, a historic women’s contest will serve as the night’s co-main event. UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will face bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes.

Nunes will challenge for the 145-pound title, in an attempt to become the UFC’s first-ever female dual-weight champion. The UFC 232 poster has officially been released on the promotion’s Twitter account. Check it out here:

Don’t forget that a UFC 232 press conference will take place on the eve of UFC 230 this Friday (November 2, 2018).

