UFC 232 Final Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream Today (Dec. 27)

The last UFC 232 pre-fight press conference will take place today (Dec. 27).

UFC 232 is set to go down on Dec. 29 inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. In the main event, Jon Jones will make his return. “Bones” will take on Alexander Gustafsson for the UFC light heavyweight title. Daniel Cormier will vacate his 205-pound gold as soon as Jones vs. Gustafsson II begins.

Today, the final pre-fight press conference for UFC 232 will take place. The presser will include appearances from Jones and Gustafsson. Also set to appear is women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and women’s featherweight title holder Cris Cyborg. UFC president Dana White will be front and center taking questions from reporters as well.

Jones hasn’t competed since July 2017. He initially defeated Daniel Cormier via knockout in their rematch. The result was changed to a No Contest when Jones popped for turinabol. Jones was given a reduced suspension by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and is eligible to compete again.

Speaking of turinabol, a trace amount of it was found in Jones’ system yet again ahead of UFC 232. This time, USADA determined that this was the result of a pulsing effect, not a recent dosage. Las Vegas was set to play host to UFC 232, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission wouldn’t clear Jones. The California State Athletic Commission approved Jones to compete in California under the condition that he enrolls in the VADA drug testing program.

As for Gustafsson, he hasn’t fought since May 2017. He finished Glover Teixeira via fifth-round knockout. Since that time, Gustafsson has been dealing with injuries as well as holding out hope for a title opportunity upon his return. “The Mauler” will get his wish next month. Jones vs. Gustafsson I is considered by many to be one of the best mixed martial arts bouts of all time. It’ll be interesting to see if lightning will strike twice.

You can catch the live stream of the presser above at 5 p.m. ET.