UFC 232 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream Today (Nov. 2)

The UFC 232 pre-fight press conference is set to begin.

UFC 232 is set to go down on Dec. 29. In the main event, Jon Jones will make his return. “Bones” will take on Alexander Gustafsson for the UFC light heavyweight title. Daniel Cormier will vacate his 205-pound gold as soon as Jones vs. Gustafsson II begins.

Today (Nov. 2), a pre-fight press conference for UFC 232 will take place in New York City. The presser will include appearances from Jones and Gustafsson. Also set to appear is women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and women’s featherweight title holder Cris Cyborg. The festivities are taking place inside Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

Jones hasn’t competed since July 2017. He initially defeated Daniel Cormier via knockout in their rematch. The result was changed to a No Contest when Jones popped for turinabol. Jones was given a reduced suspension by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and is eligible to compete again.

As for Gustafsson, he hasn’t fought since May 2017. He finished Glover Teixeira via fifth-round knockout. Since that time, Gustafsson has been dealing with injuries as well as holding out hope for a title opportunity upon his return. “The Mauler” will get his wish next month. Jones vs. Gustafsson I is considered by many to be one of the best mixed martial arts bouts of all time. It’ll be interesting to see if lightning will strike twice.

After the presser concludes, UFC staffers will clear the stage to make room for the UFC 230 ceremonial weigh-ins.

You can catch the live stream of the presser above at 5 p.m. ET.