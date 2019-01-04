UFC 232 Prelims Average 1.15 Million Viewers

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has left FOX Sports 1 with a bang.

On Dec. 29, UFC 232 took place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. Headlining the pay-per-view was a vacant light heavyweight title clash between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson. This was a rematch from their Sept. 2013 clash. While the first bout was an instant classic, Jones turned in a dominant performance in the rematch to reclaim the gold via third-round knockout. The UFC 232 prelims was the final UFC event held on FS1 and it delivered. The prelims brought in an average of 1.15 million, peaking at 1.46 million with Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris (via MMAFighting.com).

UFC 232 Preliminary Viewership: A Massive Number

The UFC 232 preliminary average viewership only falls behind the UFC 229 prelims in 2018. The UFC 229 prelims drew 1.3 million and the pay-per-view ended up scoring 2.4 million buys. High prelim numbers usually indicates high PPV numbers, so don’t be surprised if the UFC 232 PPV comes in second to UFC 229 for 2018.

The UFC 232 prelims capped off with a heavyweight battle between Arlovski and Harris. The fight went the distance and Harris was awarded with the split decision victory. The prelims also saw Cat Zingano suffer an unfortunate injury as Megan Anderson’s toe went into her eye early in the fight. Zingano was able to avoid serious injury and recently posted a positive update.

As for the main card, Jones vs. Gustafsson wasn’t the only title bout featured. Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg was an absolute shocker. Nunes looked to become the first female two-division champion by dethroning Cyborg for the featherweight gold. Nunes starched Cyborg in 51 seconds to make that dream a reality. MMA News provided coverage of UFC 232. Peep the homepage for results, highlights, and all the post-fight goodness.

Do you expect UFC 232 to turn in a high PPV number?