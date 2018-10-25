UFC 232 Press Conference Set For November 2nd At MSG

Four fighters from one of the UFC’s most highly-anticipated cards of the year will be under one roof next weekend (Fri. November 2, 2018). The UFC has announced that they will be holding their UFC 232 press conference from Madison Square Garden the night before UFC 230. Jon Jones, Alexander Gustafsson, Cris Cyborg, and Amanda Nunes will all be present.

As per usual, UFC President Dana White will be fronting the event. Jones will face Gustafsson for the UFC light heavyweight championship, which will be stripped from Daniel Cormier upon the fight starting. Also, UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg defends her title against 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes. Nunes has the chance to become the UFC’s first-ever dual-weight champion.

The UFC 232 press conference will begin at 5:00 P.M. ET and is open to the public. UFC 232 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29, 2018.

What are you expecting from the UFC 232 press conference?