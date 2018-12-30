UFC 232 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Amanda Nunes & Cris Cyborg Top List

UFC 232 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 PM ET.

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson in a bout for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title headlined this show. Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s featherweight title co-headlined.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout, Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson in a light heavyweight bout, and Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski in a featherweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Jon Jones: $30,000 def. Alexander Gustafsson: $30,000



Amanda Nunes: $40,000 def. Cris Cyborg: $40,000



Michael Chiesa: $10,000 def. Carlos Condit: $20,000



Corey Anderson: $10,000 def. Ilir Latifi: $10,000



Alex Volkanovski: $5,000 def. Chad Mendes: $15,000



Walt Harris: $10,000 def. Andrei Arlovski: $20,000



Megan Anderson: $3,500 def. Cat Zingano: $5,000



Petr Yan: $3,500 def. Douglas Silva de Andrade: $5,000



Ryan Hall: $3,500 def. B.J. Penn: $20,000



Nathaniel Wood: $3,500 def. Andre Ewell: $3,500



Uriah Hall: $10,000 def. Bevon Lewis: $3,500



Curtis Millender: $3,500 def. Siyar Bahadurzada: $5,000



Montel Jackson: $3,500 def. Brian Kelleher: $5,000