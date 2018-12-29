UFC 232 Results: Jones vs. Gustafsson II

UFC 232 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat. December 29, 2018) from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The UFC’s final fight card of 2018 is one of their best of the year. In the main event, Jon “Bones” Jones makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon. He’ll face Alexander Gustafsson in a fight that will crown the UFC’s new 205-pound champion.

In the co-main event of the night, one of the most historic fights in women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) history will go down. UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will defend her title against 135-pound champ Amanda Nunes. “The Lioness” is looking to become the first-ever female dual-weight champion in UFC history. The UFC has compiled an excellent card to bid farewell to another great year of MMA.

Main Card:

Light heavyweight: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson **for UFC light heavyweight championship**

Preliminary Card:

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Bantamweight: Andre Ewell vs. Nathanial Wood

