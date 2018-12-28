UFC 232 Salaries For Jones, Gustafsson, Cyborg, & Nunes Revealed

The UFC 232 salaries for four fighters with top billing have been revealed.

Tomorrow night (Dec. 29), UFC 232 will take place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. In the main event, Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will collide again for the vacant UFC light heavyweight gold. The co-main event will see women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg go one-on-one with Amanda Nunes.

UFC 232 Salaries For Main & Co-Main Event Fighters

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) recently revealed the salaries for UFC 232’s top fighters. Peep the numbers below (via MMAFighting.com):

Jon Jones: $500,000

Alexander Gustafsson: $500,000

Cris Cyborg: $500,000

Amanda Nunes: $350,000

Jones and Gustafsson competed back in Sept. 2013. Many view the bout as the greatest mixed martial arts fight of all time. “Bones” emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Fast forward to over five years later and both men are still stalwarts in the light heavyweight division.

Nunes has a chance to make history at UFC 232. If she can defeat Cyborg, then she’ll become the first female fighter in UFC history to win gold in two weight classes. Nunes is the reigning women’s 135-pound champion.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 232. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. If you missed the weigh-in results, peep them here. We’ve also got main card predictions, which you can check out here.