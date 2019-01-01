UFC 232 Salaries: Three Fighters Top The List

UFC 232 is in the books and the full list of salaries have been revealed.

This past Saturday night (Dec. 29), UFC 232 took place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main event saw Jon Jones take on Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. Jones ended up winning the championship via third-round TKO. Both fighters walked out of The Forum with $500,000.

Cris Cyborg may have lost her UFC women’s featherweight title, but she also tops the list in salaries with $500,000. Amanda Nunes starched Cyborg in just 51 seconds to become the first female two-division champion in UFC history. “The Lioness” walked off with $350,000.

You can check out the full list of payouts sent out by the California State Athletic Commission below (via MMAFighting.com):

Jon Jones ($500,000 + no win bonus = $500,000) def. Alexander Gustafsson ($500,000)

Amanda Nunes ($350,000 + no win bonus = $350,000) def. Cris Cyborg ($500,000)

Michael Chiesa ($48,000 + $48,000 = $96,000) def. Carlos Condit ($115,000)

Corey Anderson ($65,000 + $65,000 = $130,000) def. Ilir Latifi ($90,000)

Alexander Volkanovski ($65,000 + $60,000 = $125,000) def. Chad Mendes ($87,000)

Walt Harris ($36,000 + $36,000 = $72,000) def. Andrei Arlovski ($300,000)

Megan Anderson ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) def. Cat Zingano ($50,000)

Petr Yan ($26,000 + $26,000 = $52,000) def. Douglas Silva de Andrade ($21,000)

Ryan Hall ($19,000 + $19,000 = $38,000) def. B.J. Penn ($150,000)

Nathaniel Wood ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Andre Ewell ($12,000)

Uriah Hall ($55,000 + $55,000 = $110,000) def. Bevon Lewis ($12,000)

Curtis Millender ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Siyar Bahadurzada ($33,000)

Montel Jackson ($6,000* + $10,000 = $16,000*) def. Brian Kelleher ($23,000 + $4,000* = $27,000*)

*- Jackson forfeited 20 percent of his show purse to Kelleher for missing weight.