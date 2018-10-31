UFC 233 Set For Same Night As Bellator Heavyweight Finals

The Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals has some company.

On Jan. 26, the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals will take place. The event will be held inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. Fedor Emelianenko and light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will do battle to determine a new Bellator heavyweight champion. It looks like the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will also be holding an event on the west coast that same night.

UFC 233 vs. Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix

UFC president Dana White revealed to the Los Angeles Times that UFC 233 will take place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Jan. 26. As Damon Martin reported last week, the UFC is hoping to book T.J. Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo for the event. The holdup at this point appears to be the fact that Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz hasn’t discussed the bout with UFC officials yet:

Henry Cejudo confirms my previous report about the UFC targeting a fight against TJ Dillashaw next. He added his manager Ali Abdelaziz hasn't sat down with the UFC yet, which is why I've said it's not a done deal: "There's been talks…I think everybody wants to do it" — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 31, 2018

Back in August, UFC 227 was held inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Two title fights were featured on that card. In the main event, T.J. Dillashaw starched Cody Garbrandt in the first round via TKO to close the book on their rivalry. The co-main event saw Henry Cejudo stun Demetrious Johnson via split decision to capture the UFC flyweight title.

Dillashaw and Cejudo have shown interest in a champion vs. champion bout. While Dillashaw wanted to move down and contend for the flyweight title, Cejudo pushed for the bout to take place at bantamweight. With Demetrious Johnson traded to ONE Championship and rumors swirling over the flyweight division’s demise, this bout could very well be contested at 135 pounds.

Which event are you more likely to watch live, UFC 233 or the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals?