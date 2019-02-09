Check Out Last-Minute UFC 234 Betting Odds

The last-minute UFC 234 betting odds are in.

Tonight (Feb. 9), UFC 234 will be held inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. In the main event, Robert Whittaker will defend his UFC middleweight title against Kelvin Gastelum. Both men made championship weight, making this title bout official. Check out the rest of the weigh-in results here.

The co-main event will feature a middleweight battle. Anderson Silva will go one-on-one with Israel Adesanya. Also on the card will be Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon, Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem, and Jim Crute vs. Sam Alvey. There will also be a slew of preliminary action, which ends with Devonte Smith vs. Dong Hyun Ma on the major ESPN network. The prelims will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass before transitioning to ESPN at 8. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view.

Check out odds for the entire card courtesy of 5Dimes (via Best Fight Odds):

Main Card (PPV)

Robert Whittaker (-230) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (+210)

Anderson Silva (+450) vs. Israel Adesanya (-525)

Rani Yahya (+100) vs. Ricky Simon (-110)

Montana De La Rosa (-250) vs. Nadia Kassem (+230)

Jim Crute (-135) vs. Sam Alvey (+125)

Prelims (ESPN)

Devonte Smith (-240) vs. Dong Hyun Ma (+220)

Shane Young (-305) vs. Austin Arnett (+275)

Kai Kara France (-225) vs. Raulian Paiva (+205)

Teruto Ishihara (+315) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (-345)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Lando Vannata (-395) vs. Marcos Rosa (+315)

Jalin Turner (-220) vs. Callan Potter (+200)

Wuliji Buren (+125) vs. Jonathan Martinez (-135)