UFC 234 Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

The UFC 234 pay-per-view (PPV) took place from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia last night (Sat. February 9, 2019). The event was the first UFC show from Melbourne since November of 2016. The Australian crowd turned out for the event with a total attendance number of 15,238, and the gate was $2.5 million. Some well-deserved bonuses have also been awarded.

In the headliner of the ESPN preliminary card, Devonte Smith finished Dong Hyun Ma in the first round via TKO. His victory earned him a Performance Of The Night bonus worth $50,000. Also, Montana De La Rosa made a name for herself on the main card. The strawweight defeated Nadia Kassem in the second round via armbar after a dominant showing on the ground. She’ll also take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

And finally, in the main event of the evening, Israel Adesanya defeated the legendary Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. The two world-class strikers put on an absolute thriller inside the Octagon. With their incredible performances, both Silva and Adesanya will take home a $50,000 Fight Of The Night bonus.