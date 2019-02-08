UFC 234 Commentators & Analysts Revealed

The UFC 234 broadcast plans have been revealed.

UFC 234 will take place inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The event is scheduled for this Saturday night (Feb. 9). This will be the UFC’s first trip to Melbourne since Nov. 2016.

UFC 234 Broadcast Plans

UFC 234 will feature a two-man commentary team. Jon Anik will be on play-by-play duties, while Dominick Cruz will serve as the color commentator. The news was revealed in an ESPN press release.

Chael Sonnen and Gilbert Melendez will be the ESPN desk analysts for UFC 234, while Anik hosts. Brett Okamoto will also be on location. Megan Olivi is set to be on the scene for interviews. The pre-fight and post-fight show will air live on ESPN+.

UFC 234 will be headlined by a middleweight title bout. UFC middleweight title holder Robert Whittaker will put his gold on the line against Kelvin Gastelum. The co-main event will see Israel Adesanya collide with Anderson Silva.

At 8 p.m. ET, the major ESPN network will be airing a portion of the prelims. The featured bout will be Devonte Smith taking on Dong Hyun Ma. The first preliminary bout will air on UFC Fight Pass and that portion will be capped off with Lando Vannata vs. Marcos Rosa.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 234. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Do you like the broadcasting plans in place for UFC 234?