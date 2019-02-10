UFC 234 Highlights: Devonte Smith Finishes Dong Hyun Ma

Devonte Smith finished Dong Hyun Ma.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC 234 pay-per-view event from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday night (February 9, 2019). Ma lands a low kick, eats a 1-2, gets rocked. Smith chases him down with a combo and slumps Ma, followup hammerfists have him out cold.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 234. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.