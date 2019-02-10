UFC 234 Highlights: Israel Adesanya Out Points Anderson Silva

The hype that was presented by the UFC is exactly what we got from Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC 234 pay-per-view event from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday night (February 9, 2019). Adesanya and Silva stayed with what brought them to the dance at it was purely a kickboxing contest that saw both men have their moments and some trash talk to go the way. After three rounds, the judges gave the win to Adesanya by decision.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

That hurt him! We're off and running in round one! #UFC234 pic.twitter.com/JSqNP6g4pT — UFC (@ufc) February 10, 2019

