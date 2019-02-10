UFC 234 Highlights: Kyung Ho Kang Chokes Out Teruto Ishihara

Kyung Ho Kang and Teruto Ishihara put on one heck of a scrap that resulted in a finish.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 234 pay-per-view event from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday night (February 9, 2019). After a wild brawl that saw both men throw strong and reckless strikes, Kyung Ho with the takedown, and right into a back take. Kyung How with the choke in and got the rear-naked choke victory.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

