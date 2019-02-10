UFC 234 Highlights: Lando Vannata Taps Out Marcos Rosa

Lando Vannata taps out Marcos Rosa while on his way to victory.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC 234 pay-per-view event from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday night (February 9, 2019). Vannata landed a nice takedown then grabs a kimura and wrenches it for the tap.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

