UFC 234 Highlights: Ricky Simon Decisions Rani Yahya

Ricky Simon decisions Rani Yahya.
The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 234 pay-per-view event from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday night (February 9, 2019). After three rounds, Simon put on one heck of a performance by dominating all aspects of this showdown. As a result, he picked up the decision win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Showing a little bit of everything!@RickySimonUFC #UFC234 pic.twitter.com/3VcwVoqtqI
— UFC (@ufc) February 10, 2019
Yahya damages Simon!
BUT Simon brings the heat back! #UFC234 pic.twitter.com/oQTWpNEV4g
— UFC (@ufc) February 10, 2019
30-27
30-27
30-25
For @RickySimonUFC! #UFC234 pic.twitter.com/q44Rnl1qPz
— UFC (@ufc) February 10, 2019
