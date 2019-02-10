UFC 234 Highlights: Ricky Simon Decisions Rani Yahya

Ricky Simon decisions Rani Yahya.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 234 pay-per-view event from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday night (February 9, 2019). After three rounds, Simon put on one heck of a performance by dominating all aspects of this showdown. As a result, he picked up the decision win. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 234. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

