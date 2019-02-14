UFC 234 Medical Suspensions: Israel Adesanya & Anderson Silva Out for Six Months

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 234, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout headlined the show after Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight title bout was scrapped due to Whittaker going down with a hernia.

Lando Vannata vs. Marcos Rosa in a lightweight bout co-headlined. Rounding out the five bout main card was Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout, Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem in a women’s flyweight bout, and Jim Crute vs. Sam Alvey in a light heavyweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Adesanya, Silva, Simon, Hyna Ma, Shane Young, Kai Kara-France, and Jonathan Martinez getting 180 days.

The UFC 234 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Israel Adesanya: suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist for left eye; suspended a minimum of seven days.

Anderson Silva: suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist for right eye; suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Ricky Simon: suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor for right shoulder and right hand; suspended a minimum of 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Rani Yahya: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for hard bout.

Montana De La Rosa: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Nadia Kassem: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Jim Crute: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Sam Alvey: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO.

Devonte Smith: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Dong Hyun Ma: suspended 180 days or until cleared by X-ray for left shin; suspended a minimum of 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Shane Young: suspended 180 days or until cleared by X-ray for right foot; suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Austin Arnett: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Kai Kara-France: suspended 180 days or until cleared by MRI for right wrist; suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Raulian Paiva: suspended 45 days for left brow laceration and 30 days no contact.

Kyung Ho Kang: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Teruto Ishihara: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for TKO.

Lando Vannata: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Marcos Mariano: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Jalin Turner: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Callan Potter: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for TKO.

Jonathan Martinez: suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist for left elbow; suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Wuliji Buren: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for right toe laceration.