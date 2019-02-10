UFC 234 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Be sure not to miss the UFC 234 (see results here) post-fight press conference.

UFC 234 has wrapped up. The action took place inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Taking the headlining spot was a middleweight clash between Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva. A middleweight title bout between champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum was canceled when “The Reaper” was pulled due to a hernia in his abdomen.

After three rounds of back-and-forth action, Adesanya was awarded the unanimous decision victory. “The Last Stylebender” has now put himself in a position for a middleweight title opportunity. Time will tell if the UFC decides to re-book Whittaker vs. Gastelum or if an interim title will be needed. We’ll keep you posted.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who had a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News provided live coverage of the UFC 234 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

