UFC 234 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream Tonight (Feb. 7)

UFC 234 is just two nights away, but the pre-fight presser goes down tonight (Feb. 7).

UFC 234 is set to take place on Feb. 9 inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Taking center stage in the main event will be a middleweight title bout. Champion Robert Whittaker will put his 185-pound gold on the line against Kelvin Gastelum. The co-main event will see Israel Adesanya go one-on-one with one of the all-time greats, Anderson Silva.

Tonight’s presser will have appearances from Whittaker, Gastelum, Adesanya, and Silva. The live stream of the UFC 234 pre-fight press conference will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Take a look at the full UFC 234 card below:

Main Card

Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Kelvin Gastelum – For the UFC middleweight championship

Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya

Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon

Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem

Jim Crute vs. Sam Alvey

Prelims

Devonte Smith vs. Dong Hyun Ma

Shane Young vs. Austin Arnett

Kai Kara France vs. Raulian Paiva

Teruto Ishihara vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Lando Vannata vs. Marcos Mariano

Jalin Turner vs. Callan Potter

Wuliji Buren vs. Jonathan Martinez

Jim Crute vs. Ryan Spann

Of course you can count on MMANews.com to bring you live coverage of the event this weekend. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.