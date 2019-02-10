UFC 234 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Anderson Silva Tops Everyone

By
Randal Corp
-
1
Anderson Silva still
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 234 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The UFC 234 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout headlined the show after Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight title bout was scrapped due to Whittaker going down with a hernia.

Lando Vannata vs. Marcos Rosa in a lightweight bout co-headlined. Rounding out the five-bout main card was Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout, Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem in a women’s flyweight bout, and Jim Crute vs. Sam Alvey in a light heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Israel Adesanya: $4,000 def. Anderson Silva: $20,000

Lando Vannata: $5,000 def. Marcos Mariano: $3,500

Ricky Simon: $3,500 def. Rani Yahya: $20,000

Montana De La Rosa: $3,500 def. Nadia Kassem: $3,500

Jim Crute: $3,500 def. Sam Alvey: $15,000

Devonte Smith: $3,500 def. Dong Hyun Ma: $5,000

Shane Young: $3,500 def. Austin Arnett: $4,000

Kai Kara-France: $3,500 def. Raulian Paiva: $3,500

Kyung Ho Kang: $5,000 def. Teruto Ishihara: $5,000

Jalin Turner: $3,500 def. Callan Potter: $3,500

Jonathan Martinez: $3,500 def. Wuliji Buren: $3,500

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR