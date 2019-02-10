UFC 234 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Anderson Silva Tops Everyone

UFC 234 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The UFC 234 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout headlined the show after Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight title bout was scrapped due to Whittaker going down with a hernia.

Lando Vannata vs. Marcos Rosa in a lightweight bout co-headlined. Rounding out the five-bout main card was Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout, Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem in a women’s flyweight bout, and Jim Crute vs. Sam Alvey in a light heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Israel Adesanya: $4,000 def. Anderson Silva: $20,000



Lando Vannata: $5,000 def. Marcos Mariano: $3,500



Ricky Simon: $3,500 def. Rani Yahya: $20,000



Montana De La Rosa: $3,500 def. Nadia Kassem: $3,500



Jim Crute: $3,500 def. Sam Alvey: $15,000



Devonte Smith: $3,500 def. Dong Hyun Ma: $5,000



Shane Young: $3,500 def. Austin Arnett: $4,000



Kai Kara-France: $3,500 def. Raulian Paiva: $3,500



Kyung Ho Kang: $5,000 def. Teruto Ishihara: $5,000



Jalin Turner: $3,500 def. Callan Potter: $3,500



Jonathan Martinez: $3,500 def. Wuliji Buren: $3,500