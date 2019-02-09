UFC 234 Results: Whittaker vs. Gastelum

Check out MMA News' coverage of the UFC 234 pay-per-view (PPV), featuring a middleweight title bout between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum.

Tonight (Sat. February 9, 2019) UFC 234 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. In the main event of the evening, UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will defend his title against Kelvin Gastelum. Also, in the co-main event, former 185-pound king Anderson “The Spider” Silva returns to action. He’ll face rising middleweight contender Israel Adesanya.

The winners of the main and co-main event will likely face each other in the next 185-pound title match-up down the road. Check out MMA News’ coverage of UFC 234 below. Also, make sure to follow along on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

(C) Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva

Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon

Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon Women’s flyweight: Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem

Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem Light heavyweight: Jim Crute vs. Sam Alvey

Preliminary Card:

Devonte Smith vs. Dong Hyun Ma Featherweight: Shane Young vs. Austin Arnett

Shane Young vs. Austin Arnett Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Raulian Paiva

Kai Kara-France vs. Raulian Paiva Bantamweight: Teruto Ishihara vs. Kyung Ho Kang

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Lando Vannata vs. Marcos Rosa Mariano Lightweight: Callan Potter vs. Jalin Turner

Callan Potter vs. Jalin Turner Bantamweight: Wuliji Buren vs. Jonathan Martinez

