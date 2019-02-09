UFC 234 Results: Whittaker vs. Gastelum

Tonight (Sat. February 9, 2019) UFC 234 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. In the main event of the evening, UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will defend his title against Kelvin Gastelum. Also, in the co-main event, former 185-pound king Anderson “The Spider” Silva returns to action. He’ll face rising middleweight contender Israel Adesanya.
The winners of the main and co-main event will likely face each other in the next 185-pound title match-up down the road.
Main Card:
- Middleweight: (C) Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva
- Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon
- Women’s flyweight: Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem
- Light heavyweight: Jim Crute vs. Sam Alvey
Preliminary Card:
- Lightweight: Devonte Smith vs. Dong Hyun Ma
- Featherweight: Shane Young vs. Austin Arnett
- Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Raulian Paiva
- Bantamweight: Teruto Ishihara vs. Kyung Ho Kang
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:
- Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs. Marcos Rosa Mariano
- Lightweight: Callan Potter vs. Jalin Turner
- Bantamweight: Wuliji Buren vs. Jonathan Martinez
**Keep refreshing for live results/MMA News' coverage of UFC 234 begins at 6:30 P.M. ET**