UFC 234 Weigh-in Live Results Tonight (Feb. 8)

The UFC 234 weigh-ins will be coming at you tonight (Feb. 8).

There will be no early morning weigh-ins for UFC 234. Instead, the actual weigh-ins will also be the ceremonial weigh-ins. Fighters on the UFC 234 card will tip the scales beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Tomorrow night, UFC 234 will take place inside the Rod Laver Arena. In the main event, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will defend his gold against Kelvin Gastelum. The co-main event will also feature a middleweight clash where the winner will receive the next 185-pound title opportunity. It’ll be Israel Adesanya going one-on-one with Anderson Silva.

Main Card

Robert Whittaker () vs. Kelvin Gastelum ()

Anderson Silva () vs. Israel Adesanya ()

Rani Yahya () vs. Ricky Simon ()

Montana De La Rosa () vs. Nadia Kassem ()

Jim Crute () vs. Sam Alvey ()

Prelims

Devonte Smith () vs. Dong Hyun Ma ()

Shane Young () vs. Austin Arnett ()

Kai Kara France () vs. Raulian Paiva ()

Teruto Ishihara () vs. Kyung Ho Kang ()

Lando Vannata () vs. Marcos Mariano ()

Jalin Turner () vs. Callan Potter ()

Wuliji Buren () vs. Jonathan Martinez ()

