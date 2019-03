Check out the UFC 235 bonuses and which fighters will be going home with an extra $50,000 after their performances in Las Vegas.

Last night’s (Sat. March 2, 2019) UFC 235 pay-per-view (PPV) had some great fights on the card. Some well-deserved bonuses have been given out to the fighters who put on the best performances of the evening. Diego Sanchez was awarded a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus for his win over Mickey Gall. Sanchez and Gall opened up the ESPN prelims.

Sanchez brutalized the young jiu-jitsu ace for most of the contest before finishing him in the second round. Johnny Walker’s tremendous rise in the light heavyweight division continued at the show as well. He finished Misha Cirkunov in just 36 seconds with a perfectly-timed flying knee. Walker also earned Performance Of The Night, and will go home with a $50,000 bonus for his win.

Finally, Cody Garbrandt and Pedro Munhoz had a Round Of The Year candidate to open up the main card. Garbrandt and Munhoz had an epic slugfest towards the end of the first round. Munhoz was able to land a beautiful shot to “No Love’s” ear that put him away for the night. Both men will go home with a $50,000 bonus after being awarded Fight Of The Night.

