UFC 235 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (March 1)

The UFC 235 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to go down tonight.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (March 2), UFC 235 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will put his gold on the line against Anthony Smith. The co-main event will feature a welterweight title bout between champion Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman. You can peep results of the weigh-ins here.

What To Watch Out For In UFC 235 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Ben Askren will be making his UFC debut tomorrow night. Welcoming him inside the Octagon will be former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. We’ll also get to see the return of Cody Garbrandt as he meets Pedro Munhoz. The main card of UFC 235 will air live on pay-per-view.

The ESPN portion of the prelims will be capped off by a featherweight battle. Jeremy Stephens vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov will be the final preliminary bout. The first prelim bout can be seen on UFC Fight Pass tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The live stream of the UFC 235 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

When the UFC 235 ceremonial weigh-ins wrap up, let us know who you thought had the most intense staredown.