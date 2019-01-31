UFC 235 Press Conference Live Stream Tonight (Jan. 31)

We’re close to just one month away from UFC 235 and the event’s first presser is set.

UFC 235 is scheduled to take place on March 2 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taking center stage in the main event will be a light heavyweight title bout. Champion Jon Jones will defend his gold against Anthony Smith. The co-main event will also feature a title bout as welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley will defend his championship against Kamaru Usman.

UFC 235 Press Conference

Tonight’s presser will have appearances from Jones, Smith, Woodley, Usman, Ben Askren, Robbie Lawler, Cody Garbrandt, and Pedro Munhoz. Here’s a description of the presser from the UFC’s official YouTube page:

“UFC® stages its first event of 2019 in Las Vegas, featuring two highly anticipated world championship fights. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wastes no time getting back in the Octagon®, as he takes on dangerous finisher and No.3-ranked contender Anthony Smith. Also, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley goes for his fifth consecutive title defense against surging No.2-ranked contender Kamaru Usman. UFC® 235: JONES vs. SMITH takes place Saturday, March 2 from T-Mobile Arena and will air live on Pay-Per-View.”

The live stream will begin at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch it live above.