UFC 235 Highlights: Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler Ends in Controversial Fashion

Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler ends in controversy.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In round one, Lawler picks him up slams him and pounds him into the mat. Askren with a trip and he’s dragging Lawler down. Lawler gives up his back but slides out the back door. Askren with the bulldog choke and the referee steps in as he thinks he had Lawler out but Lawler claims to be awake and was.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Robbie Lawler took Ben Askren for a ride #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/ldmQpcwZse — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 3, 2019

