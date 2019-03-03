UFC 235 Highlights: Diego Sanchez Brutally Smothers Mickey Gall

Diego Sanchez brutally beatdown Mickey Gall.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the second round, after mounting Gall and pouring on a beating, Sanchez picked up the TKO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

