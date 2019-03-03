UFC 235 Highlights: Edmen Shahbazyan Destroys Charles Byrd

Edmen Shahbazyan ran through Charles Byrd.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In round 1, Byrd shoots and Shahbazyan elbows him into the mat for a TKO.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

It only took SECONDS!!@EdmenShahbazyan knocks out Byrd in round 1 with some NASTY elbows! #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/MBiPStvlWp — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2019

