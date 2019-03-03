UFC 235 Highlights: Edmen Shahbazyan Destroys Charles Byrd

By
Andrew Ravens
-
0

Edmen Shahbazyan ran through Charles Byrd.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In round 1, Byrd shoots and Shahbazyan elbows him into the mat for a TKO.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 235. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR