UFC 235 Highlights: Johnny Walker Flattens Misha Cirkunov

Johnny Walker does it again and at the expense of Misha Cirkunov

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Walker came out to hit a flying knee strike to the face then wrapped it up with strikes on the ground.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

