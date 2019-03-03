UFC 235 Highlights: Macy Chiasson Smashes Gina Mazany

Macy Chiasson made quick work of Gina Mazany.

The two fighters met in a women’s bantamweight bout at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In round 1, Mazany battles her way off the cage and Chiasson chases her down with a long combo and drops her hard with punches. She followed up hammerfists and Mazany is out.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

