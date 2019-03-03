UFC 235 Highlights: Pedro Munhoz Finishes Cody Garbrandt In Wild Exchange

Pedro Munhoz finished former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in a wild brawl.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. These dudes came out and started swinging for the fences. Munhoz dropped him with a right hand bomb and wrapped it up with strikes on the ground.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

PEDRO MUNHOZ!!! The Brazilian finishes the former champ in round 1!! #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/e0FKoojxAY — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2019

