UFC 235 Highlights: Pedro Munhoz Finishes Cody Garbrandt In Wild Exchange

Pedro Munhoz finished former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in a wild brawl.
The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. These dudes came out and started swinging for the fences. Munhoz dropped him with a right hand bomb and wrapped it up with strikes on the ground.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Chins were tested #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/p6RyDnRXde
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 3, 2019
The beginning of the end ..
What a performance for @PedroMunhozMMA! #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/niD45H0yTm
— UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2019
PEDRO MUNHOZ!!!
The Brazilian finishes the former champ in round 1!! #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/e0FKoojxAY
— UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2019
