UFC 235 Highlights: Pedro Munhoz Finishes Cody Garbrandt In Wild Exchange

By
Andrew Ravens
-
0

Pedro Munhoz finished former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in a wild brawl.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. These dudes came out and started swinging for the fences. Munhoz dropped him with a right hand bomb and wrapped it up with strikes on the ground. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 235. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

