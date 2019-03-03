UFC 235 Highlights: Weili Zhang Out Lasts Tecia Torres

Tecia Torres and Weili Zhang put on a solid fight.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both fighters had their moments with each imposing their wills on each other. In the end, it was Weili Zhang who got the win by unanimous decision.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Close fight! How do you have it through 2 rounds? #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/Lb5ugMlqdD — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2019

