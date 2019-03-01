UFC 235 Live Weigh-in Results Today (March 1)

The UFC 235 weigh-ins will take place today (March 1).

All 24 fighters on the card will tip the scales beginning at 12 p.m. ET. That of course includes both champions and the challengers. In the main event of UFC 235, Jon Jones will defend his light heavyweight gold against Anthony Smith. The co-main event is set to be welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley putting his championship on the line against Kamaru Usman.

Also featured on the main card will be the UFC debut of Ben Askren. He’ll meet former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. Speaking of former champions, Cody Garbrandt returns to action to take on Pedro Munhoz.

We’ll be posting a live stream of the early weigh-ins when one becomes available, so keep refreshing this page for updates. We’ll also be posting a separate article for the ceremonial weigh-ins, which will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Here are the UFC 235 live weigh-in results:

Main Card (PPV)

Jon Jones () vs. Anthony Smith ()

Tyron Woodley () vs. Kamaru Usman ()

Ben Askren () vs. Robbie Lawler ()

Tecia Torres () vs. Weili Zhang ()

Cody Garbrandt () vs. Pedro Munhoz ()

Prelims (ESPN)

Zabit Magomedsharipov () vs. Jeremy Stephens ()

Misha Cirkunov () vs. Johnny Walker ()

Alejandro Perez () vs. Cody Stamann ()

Mickey Gall () vs. Diego Sanchez ()

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Charles Byrd () vs. Edmen Shahbazyan ()

Macy Chiasson () vs. Gina Mazany ()

Hannah Cifers () vs. Polyana Viana ()