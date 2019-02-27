UFC 235 Loses Bantamweight Bout Due To Illness

UFC 235 now has one less fight.

The event is set to take place this Saturday night (March 2). In the main event UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend his gold against Anthony Smith. The co-main event will also feature a title bout as welterweight king Tyron Woodley puts his championship on the line against Kamaru Usman.

Marlon Vera Pulled From UFC 235 Card

Marlon Vera was scheduled to compete on the prelims against Frankie Saenz. The UFC has announced that the bantamweight tilt will not be taking place. Here is the promotion’s statement:

“Due to illness, Marlon Vera has been removed from his UFC 235 bout against Frankie Saenz. The UFC 235 card, which airs live on Pay-Per-View and is headlined by the light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Anthony Smith, will proceed as scheduled with 12 bouts.”

Vera was hoping to extend his winning streak to three. He’s coming off finishes over Wuliji Buren and Guido Cannetti. Saenz was also pushing for his third straight win. He’s nabbed back-to-back victories over Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Briones.

MMA News will continue to provide any last-minute updates on the UFC 235 card. We’ll also be providing live coverage of the event this weekend. Be on the lookout for our main card predictions on Friday.