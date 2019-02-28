UFC 235 Main Card Staredowns (Videos)

Check out the UFC 235 main card staredowns ahead of this weekend's pay-per-view (PPV), which features two world title fights.

The UFC 235 pay-per-view (PPV) is right around the corner. In just two days (Sat. March 2, 2019) the UFC will host one of their biggest events of the year from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. On the main card, former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren will make his UFC debut. He’ll go one-on-one with former UFC welterweight king Robbie Lawler.

Both men faced off for media last night (Wed. February 27, 2019) in “Sin City”. Check it out here:

Also, in the co-main event of the evening, Tyron Woodley will defend his welterweight championship. He’ll be taking on the flourishing Nigerian challenger Kamaru Usman. Usman is hoping to become the first-ever Nigerian-born UFC champion in history. Check out their face off below:

Finally, Jon Jones will be defending the UFC light heavyweight championship for the first time since 2015. He’ll be taking on Anthony Smith, who earned his title opportunity with his current three-fight win streak. Smith is hoping to pull off the biggest upset in UFC light heavyweight history this weekend. Watch as the two main eventers faced off below:

